New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Shares Gap Up to $39.48

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $41.38. New Jersey Resources shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 92,689 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 61.76%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,327,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,678,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,881,000 after acquiring an additional 373,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

