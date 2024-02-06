New York Community Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 103,395 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,479 put options.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,666,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,908,789. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYCB

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.