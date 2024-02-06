NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

