NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.19. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

