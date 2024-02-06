NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $582.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.57. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $334.36 and a 52-week high of $599.61.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

