Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,625,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 742,529 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 2.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.10% of Newmont worth $1,205,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 0.0 %

NEM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.