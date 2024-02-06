NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. NMI has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,355 shares of company stock worth $9,387,503. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NMI by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth $1,301,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NMI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 43,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 17,540.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 65,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

