NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $979,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.60.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.83% and a negative return on equity of 219.83%. Research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

