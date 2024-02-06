Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading

