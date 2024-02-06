Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

