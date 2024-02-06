Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,911 shares of company stock worth $141,060 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

