nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.170-3.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.27 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. nVent Electric has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $63.94.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 18.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

