nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$859.6-874.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.38 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT
nVent Electric Price Performance
nVent Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,689,000 after acquiring an additional 151,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,784,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
See Also
