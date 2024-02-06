NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE SRV opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 166.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

