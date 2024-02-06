NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE SRV opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
