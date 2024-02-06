OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
OFS Credit Trading Down 0.6 %
OFS Credit stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.
About OFS Credit
