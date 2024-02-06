OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. TD Cowen began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

OneMain stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. OneMain has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $50.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 663,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,649,000 after buying an additional 51,073 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

