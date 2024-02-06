OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

