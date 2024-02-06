Organigram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.63. 240,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 241,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Organigram alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OGI

Organigram Stock Up 16.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.0784 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.