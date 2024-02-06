ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.03

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 71670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

ORIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $807.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

