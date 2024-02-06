Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Head to Head Contrast

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -5.22% -5.04% Osisko Development -246.60% -14.61% -11.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Loncor Gold and Osisko Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.01) -25.29 Osisko Development $49.26 million 4.25 -$148.04 million ($1.03) -2.42

Loncor Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Loncor Gold and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Loncor Gold beats Osisko Development on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

