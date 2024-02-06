Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after purchasing an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,499,000 after purchasing an additional 260,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

