Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $59,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 656,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. KilterHowling LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 162,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.