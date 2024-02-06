Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

PFLC stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

