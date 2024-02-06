Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PLTR stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 182,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

