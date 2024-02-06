Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

