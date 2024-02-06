Paragon Capital Management LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,106,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,413,816. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

