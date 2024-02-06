Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,606. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,069 shares of company stock worth $640,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.