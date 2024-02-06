Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 2,746,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,408,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

