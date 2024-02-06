Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 23rd

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Park-Ohio has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

PKOH opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKOH. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $158,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $158,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $248,705.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,731 shares of company stock valued at $700,775. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

