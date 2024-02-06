Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.2% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burney Co. owned about 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $26,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.87. 153,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,310. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $514.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.84.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.