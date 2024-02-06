Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $575.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $480.93.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $508.87 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $514.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

