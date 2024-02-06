Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

PKI stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.39. 225,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$47.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.12.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total value of C$3,619,554.38. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,951 shares of company stock worth $6,132,327. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

