Parnassus Investments LLC Buys Shares of 335,701 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 335,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

