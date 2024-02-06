Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 244,861 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Splunk worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $15,283,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 365.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

