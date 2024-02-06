Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.41. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

