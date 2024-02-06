Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

