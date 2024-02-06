PARSIQ Market Capitalization Hits $32.92 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

