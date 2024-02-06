Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Price Performance
Waste Management stock opened at $188.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $188.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Waste Management
In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
