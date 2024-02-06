Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $188.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $188.93.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

