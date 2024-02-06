Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys Shares of 3,910 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. 351,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

