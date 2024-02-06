Payden & Rygel Investment Group Purchases New Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,347,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,028,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,760,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $207.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day moving average is $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

