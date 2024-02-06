Payden & Rygel Investment Group Purchases Shares of 1,800 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,445,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,686. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.51 and a 1 year high of $174.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

