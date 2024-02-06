PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,408 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $83.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

