PayPal (PYPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7,494.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 246.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

