PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $450.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.54.

PennantPark Investment Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.54%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

