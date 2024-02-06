PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,700. The firm has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.60.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

