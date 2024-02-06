Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perion Network

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 47.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

