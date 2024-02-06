Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 47.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

