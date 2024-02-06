PGGM Investments Purchases New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

