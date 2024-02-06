PGGM Investments Takes $196,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $160,720,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 27.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,557,000 after purchasing an additional 208,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $153.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

