Philcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $39.06 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

