Piper Sandler Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $183.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $120.97 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.